Scope

The Endocrinology of Aging section is committed to publishing research centered on the biological aspects of aging across various disciplines and model systems.

Led by Dr. Marc Blackman from Washington DC VA Medical Center, United States Department of Veterans Affairs, and Dr. Antonello Lorenzini from the Department of Biomedical and Neuromotor Sciences of Alma Mater Studiorum University of Bologna, the Endocrinology of Aging section encourages submissions in diverse domains of endocrinology, which connect interdisciplinary perspectives to address the complex nature of aging.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

age-related endocrine and metabolic disorders

comparative endocrinology of aging

hormonal regulation of aging processes

interventions targeting endocrine and metabolic pathways to promote healthy aging

molecular and cellular mechanisms of aging

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the endocrinology of aging, focusing on the biological aspects and their implications on health and longevity.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of endocrinology of aging, hormonal and metabolic regulation, age-related endocrine and metabolic disorders, and interventions targeting endocrine and metabolic pathways, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 10 (Reduced Inequalities). The intervention considered will include not only pharmacological intervention but also lifestyle modification approaches, i.e. nutritional, supplemental, and physical activity interventions.

The Endocrinology of Aging section does not consider submissions focusing on specific diseases or conditions unrelated to aging. However, studies on age-related endocrine disorders, such as diabetes and obesity, are within the scope of this section. Submissions that do not have a foundation in the endocrine and metabolic aspects of aging or do not contribute to the understanding of hormonal regulation, age-related endocrine and metabolic disorders, and interventions targeting endocrine pathways are outside the scope of this section.

All types of studies are considered: cell culture based, animal based, translational, clinical, epidemiological etc.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Endocrinology of Aging to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.