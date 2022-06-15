Scope

The Experimental Endocrinology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of hormone action, signaling, and endocrine systems in various species.

Led by Dr. Cunming Duan from the University of Michigan, the Experimental Endocrinology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of molecular and comparative endocrinology, which connect fundamental mechanisms with the health of human, animal, and wildlife populations.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including studies on traditional and non-traditional invertebrate and vertebrate animal model systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

endocrine regulation of physiological processes (development, growth, metabolism, reproduction, aging, water ion balance, etc.)

endocrine-environmental interactions

endocrine genomics

gene expression of endocrine factors

growth factor biology

immuno-endocrine interactions

molecular evolution of hormones, receptors, and hormone binding proteins

neuroendocrinology

ontogeny of endocrine systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of endocrine systems, their regulation, and interactions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of endocrine systems, their regulation, and interactions, contributing to the improvement of human and wildlife health (SDG 3), promoting sustainable management of water and sanitation (SDG 6), and fostering sustainable ecosystems and biodiversity (SDG 15).

The Experimental Endocrinology section does not consider submissions focusing on traditional Chinese medicine, or solely on human research, as these topics fall outside the scope of experimental endocrinology. Studies that do not focus on endocrine systems and their regulation, interactions, and contributions to the improvement of human and wildlife health will not be considered for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of endocrinology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.