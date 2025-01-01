francesca abbatini
Azienda Sanitaria Locale Roma 6
Velletri, Italy
Community Reviewer
Obesity
Azienda Sanitaria Locale Roma 6
Velletri, Italy
Community Reviewer
Obesity
Monash University
Melbourne, Australia
Community Reviewer
Obesity
Steno Diabetes Center Copenhagen (SDCC)
Herlev, Denmark
Community Reviewer
Obesity
Uppsala University
Uppsala, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Obesity
Institute of Physical Chemistry, Polish Academy of Sciences
Warsaw, Poland
Community Reviewer
Obesity
The University of Sydney
Darlington, Australia
Community Reviewer
Obesity
University of Copenhagen
Copenhagen, Denmark
Community Reviewer
Obesity
University of Calabria
Cosenza, Italy
Community Reviewer
Obesity
School of Medicine, Tohoku University
Sendai, Japan
Community Reviewer
Obesity
Dipartimento di Scienze Umane e Promozione della Qualità della Vita, Università telematica San Raffaele
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Obesity
School of Medicine, Faculty of Health, Deakin University
Waurn Ponds, Australia
Community Reviewer
Obesity
Boehringer Ingelheim
Ingelheim, Germany
Community Reviewer
Obesity
International Institute of Molecular Mechanisms and Machines, Polish Academy of Sciences
Warsaw, Poland
Community Reviewer
Obesity
Narayana Nethralaya Eye Hospital
Bengaluru, India
Community Reviewer
Obesity
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki, Greece
Community Reviewer
Obesity
Birla Institute of Technology and Science
Sancoale, India
Community Reviewer
Obesity