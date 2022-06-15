Scope

The Pituitary Endocrinology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of pituitary pathophysiology and its implications on human health.

Led by Dr. Hermann Lothar Mueller, Oldenburg, the Pituitary Endocrinology section welcomes submissions in various domains of pituitary research, which connect fundamental genetic and subcellular studies to clinical applications and treatment outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

CRH/ACTH/adrenal, GHRH/GH/IGF1, TRH/TSH/thyroid, GNRH/FSH/LH/gonads, and dopamine/prolactin pathways

diagnosis, assessment, and medical, surgical or radiation therapy of genetic and acquired pituitary gland failure

hypothalamic-pituitary control and signaling axes

impact of pituitary dysfunctions on physiological states, functional outcome, and systemic illnesses

posterior lobe studies

reproduction, growth and maturation

role of pituitary hormones in cancer, metabolic dysfunction, and cardiovascular disorders

secreting and non-secreting pituitary tumors

stress, pregnancy, and senescence

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complex interplay between pituitary pathophysiology and its effects on human health and well-being.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Pituitary Endocrinology section does not consider submissions focusing solely on oncology, stress and anxiety, cognitive disorders, or adipose tissue research, unless they have a direct connection to pituitary gland function and hormonal regulation. However, we do welcome submissions that explore the role of pituitary hormones in cancer, metabolic dysfunction, and cardiovascular disorders, as these topics are relevant to our section's focus on pituitary pathophysiology and its implications on human health.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pituitary research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.