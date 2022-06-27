Main content

Specialty chief editor berthold hocher Heidelberg University Heidelberg , Germany Specialty Chief Editor Renal Endocrinology

Scope The ‘Renal Endocrinology’ section of Frontiers in Endocrinology publishes high-quality clinical, preclinical, and translational research across all aspects of renal endocrinology. This interdisciplinary forum solicits significant advances in areas including, but not limited to: - Renal-cardiovascular system - Renal vitamin D, FGF21, klotho, and mineral disorder - Renal mitochondrial (dys)function and oxidative stress - Renal water / electrolyte / acid-base balance - Mechanisms underlying renal anemia and its therapeutic strategy - Cellular reprogramming in renal endocrinology - Systemic consequences of renal endocrinology - Genetic and epigenetic regulation of renal endocrinology - Uremia and renal endocrinology - Blood pressure regulation and renal endocrinology - Mechanisms of renal regeneration and repair - Renal endocrinology and metabolism - Cancer and renal endocrinology All studies must contribute novel insights into renal endocrinology, including the cross-talk between the renal endocrine system and other organs. Aspects simply relating to endocrinology issues, without a renal endocrinology angle do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to other sections of Frontiers in Endocrinology or to more specialized journals. Frontiers in Endocrinology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Endocrinol.

Abbreviation fendo

Electronic ISSN 1664-2392

Indexed in PubMed, MEDLINE, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Embase, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, EBSCO, OpenAIRE, Zetoc

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.055 Impact Factor 6.3 CiteScore

Submission Renal Endocrinology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Renal Endocrinology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

