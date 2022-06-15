Scope

The Renal Endocrinology section is committed to publishing research centered on advancing knowledge in renal endocrinology and its related fields.

Under the guidance of Dr. Mohammed Razzaque from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Dr. Sang Youb Han from the Inje University Ilsan Paik Hospital, the Renal Endocrinology section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of renal endocrinology, connecting the understanding of renal endocrine systems with other organs and systems.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

blood pressure regulation and renal endocrinology

cancer and renal endocrinology

cellular reprogramming in renal endocrinology

genetic and epigenetic regulation of renal endocrinology

mechanisms of renal regeneration and repair

mechanisms underlying renal anemia and its therapeutic strategy

renal vitamin D, FGF21, klotho, and mineral disorder

renal water, electrolyte, and acid-base balance

renal-cardiovascular system

renal endocrinology and metabolism

renal mitochondrial (dys)function and oxidative stress

systemic consequences of renal endocrinology

uremia and renal endocrinology

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between renal endocrine systems and other organs, focusing on the topics listed above.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of renal endocrinology and its interplay with other organs and systems, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The Renal Endocrinology section does not consider aspects related to endocrinology issues without a renal endocrinology angle. However, studies focusing on the interplay between renal endocrinology and diabetes management, cholesterol regulation, and anemia treatment are welcome, as long as they directly address the hormonal aspects of kidney function and regulation. Additionally, submissions that do not contribute to the understanding of renal endocrine systems in connection with other organs and systems are deemed unsuitable for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Renal Endocrinology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.