Scope

The Thyroid Endocrinology section is committed to publishing research centered on advancing knowledge in thyroid-related studies across various species and disciplines.

Under the guidance of Dr. Terry Davies from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, the Thyroid Endocrinology section encourages submissions that cover a wide range of topics in the field, connecting diverse areas of research to promote interdisciplinary communication.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

basic related science

cellular and animal physiology

human thyroid diseases

therapy and treatment outcomes

thyroid physiopathology

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth insights into the various aspects of thyroid research, from molecular biology to clinical studies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Thyroid Endocrinology section does not consider case report submissions. Aligned with the journal policy, this section does not accept solely bibliometric or Mendelian Randomisation studies. Additionally, studies reporting treatments unrelated to thyroid function or research findings without any association with the thyroid and the endocrine system are considered outside the scope of this section. However, research that contributes to the understanding of thyroid endocrinology and its associated disorders, as well as advances in the field of good health and well-being, is welcomed and encouraged.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Thyroid Endocrinology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.