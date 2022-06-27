Scope

The Aging and Life-course Epidemiology section aims to publish research that focuses on advancing knowledge of population health across the life-course and promoting healthy aging.

Under the guidance of Dr. Anna Kucharska-Newton from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the Aging and Life-course Epidemiology section encourages submissions that cover various aspects of aging and life-course epidemiology, connecting translational research with the improvement of health in older adults.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

biomarkers of aging

cognition, brain health, and aging

impact of aging on disability across the life-course

mental health and wellness across the life-course

methods in aging and life-course epidemiology

physical function and activity in older adults and across the life-course

sensory health and aging

social connectedness and aging

The section emphasizes research on the influence of social and structural factors across all areas, including health disparities and inequities. Suitable designs encompass observational studies, clinical trials, health services, and mixed methods research. Authors are advised to use the term "older adults" when referring to individuals over the age of 65 and avoid language that reinforces negative aging stereotypes or ableist language.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the aging and life-course epidemiology, promoting healthy aging, cognition, brain health, mental wellness, physical function, sensory health, and social connectedness, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

Basic research reports, such as those involving cellular and molecular biology, biochemistry, and biological mechanisms of disease, are outside the scope of this section and should be submitted to journals specializing in the biology of aging.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Aging and Life-course Epidemiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.