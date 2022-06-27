Scope

The Cardiovascular Epidemiology section, led by Professor Theophilus Emeto from James Cook University, publishes epidemiological research across the spectrum of cardiovascular diseases, with a focus on enhancing population health and equity.

Submissions should provide novel insights into the determinants, prevention, and management of these diseases, contributing to Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The section welcomes topics of interest including:

epidemiological research on biomarkers, including omics and imaging markers, for cardiovascular diseases

recent advancements and methodological development in cardiovascular epidemiology

national, international, and global cardiovascular health challenges

observational and interventional studies on disease aetiology, prevention, therapy, and management

pharmacoepidemiology concerning cardiovascular drug utilization and effects

primary and secondary prevention strategies for cardiovascular diseases

risk factors associated with the occurrence, recurrence, progression, and prognosis of cardiovascular diseases

impact of lifestyle and environmental factors on cardiovascular disease

implications of sex, gender, and disability in cardiovascular epidemiology

global trends in cardiovascular morbidity and mortality

The section does not consider research focused on:

fundamental mechanistic aspects of cardiovascular science, such as cellular and molecular biology, genetics, and pathology

clinical methodologies or specific hypertension treatments that lack a broader epidemiological context

This multidisciplinary section seeks to disseminate innovative scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in cardiovascular epidemiology to researchers, industry professionals, policymakers, and the global public.

The scope covers all areas of cardiovascular epidemiology, from population studies to clinical applications, while also examining the influence of lifestyle, environmental, and social determinants of cardiovascular health. The section fosters methodological innovation in cardiovascular epidemiology.