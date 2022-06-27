Scope

The Clinical Epidemiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the application of epidemiological methods in clinical settings.

Led by Dr. Lin Yang from Alberta Health Services, the Clinical Epidemiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of clinical epidemiology, which aim to enhance the understanding and application of methodological tools for patient-oriented research.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptive clinical trials

analyses of real-world data (including patient registries, insurance registries, and continuously updated large datasets)

challenges in research integrity and open science in patient-oriented research

cost-effectiveness evaluations

effectiveness of medical tests

evidence-based guidelines

evidence maps

guideline methodology

in-silico trials

implementation studies

methodological studies focusing on methods for clinical research

novel designs clinical trials (including n=1 trials)

patient-reported outcome sets

replication studies

systematic reviews

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the core methodological tools and approaches used in clinical research, ultimately aiming to improve patient outcomes and healthcare practices, in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure). Moreover, the section endorses the reporting guidelines of the Enhancing the Quality and Transparency Of health Research (EQUATOR) network and will check submitted manuscripts for complete reporting.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of clinical epidemiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.