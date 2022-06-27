Scope

The Infectious Disease Epidemiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and control of infectious diseases in human populations.

Led by Dr. Prof Shailendra Saxena, FRCPath (UK) from King George's Medical University, the Infectious Disease Epidemiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of epidemiology, which contribute to addressing public health challenges related to infectious diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

determinants and risk factors of infectious diseases in human populations

epidemiologic studies addressing clinical and social impacts of infectious diseases

implications of control measures across the range of infectious diseases

molecular and genomic epidemiology studies addressing surveillance and/or transmission of infectious diseases in humans

one health approaches for understanding zoonotic infectious diseases or other areas of cross-species transmission (e.g., antimicrobial resistance) which impact human health

outbreak reports

surveillance studies addressing the distribution of important human pathogens

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the determinants, distribution, and control measures of infectious diseases, including emerging pathogens, zoonosis, tropical medicine, hospital-acquired infections, respiratory infections, sexually transmitted infections, and other human pathogens.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support applied, fundamental, and translational epidemiology research across all aspects of infectious diseases (SDGs 3 and 15).

The Infectious Disease Epidemiology section does not consider studies that focus on clinical trials, case reports/series, and other clinically relevant research that primarily emphasize clinical treatment or non-infectious disease topics.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of epidemiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.