prof shailendra saxena, frcpath (uk)
King George's Medical University
Lucknow, India
Specialty Chief Editor
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
Zhejiang University
Hangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
Institut Pasteur
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
University of Turku
Turku, Finland
Associate Editor
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
Global Health and Tropical Medicine, Institute of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, New University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Associate Editor
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
Consultant
Department of Medical Microbiology & Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, University of Tripoli-Libya, Libya
Associate Editor
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, United States
Associate Editor
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
Gauteng Department of Health
Pretoria, South Africa
Associate Editor
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR)
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
Shanghai Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention (SCDC)
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
University of Münster
Münster, Germany
Associate Editor
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
University Teaching Hospital
Lusaka, Zambia
Associate Editor
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
University of Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia
Lima, Peru
Associate Editor
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
Department of Medical Sciences and Public Health, Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, University of Cagliari
Cagliari, Italy
Associate Editor
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
University of Johannesburg
Johannesburg, South Africa
Associate Editor
Infectious Disease Epidemiology