Scope

The Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology section is dedicated to publishing research on the impact of environmental and occupational exposures on human health.

Led by experts and researchers, this section welcomes submissions across various domains of epidemiology that explore the connections between diverse exposures and health outcomes.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

assessments of health responses to environmental and occupational exposures in human populations

critical reviews and meta-analyses of occupational and environmental exposures and their health outcomes

evaluation of the benefits and harms of population-based policies and large-scale actions to reduce community exposures

examination of individual-level interventions to prevent environmental exposures and adverse health responses

innovative assessments of health responses to environmental and occupational exposures

mechanisms mediating associations between environmental and occupational exposures and human health

new biomarkers of environmental and occupational exposures or health responses

novel study designs, exposure and outcome assessment tools, and statistical analysis methods for environmental and occupational studies

sociodemographic, biologic, chemical, nutritional, lifestyle, and physical factors modifying associations between exposures and health responses

timing of health responses to exposures during pregnancy or other vulnerable periods across the lifespan

The section particularly welcomes submissions that support and advance the field of occupational and environmental epidemiology, with preference for manuscripts employing rigorous research methods and thorough methodological descriptions, aligning with SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology section does not consider studies lacking relevance to the core focus of environmental and occupational exposures and their impact on human health. This includes individual case studies or research primarily centered on genetics, lifestyle, or personal habits without a clear connection to environmental or occupational factors.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in epidemiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.