Scope

The Research Methods and Advances in Epidemiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of innovative epidemiological methods.

Led by Dr. Ralph Brinks from the Department for Medical Biometry and Epidemiology, Faculty of Health, University Witten / Herdecke, the Research Methods and Advances in Epidemiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of epidemiology, which connect methodological advancements to practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

application of adequate frameworks (causal inference, prediction, and new concepts of their overlap)

comparisons of widely used methods

data analysis methods (data-driven approaches, handling missing data, classification, quantitative bias analysis, etc.)

efficient data collection methods (including study designs, sampling methods, methods for data linkage, and measurement procedures)

replication of existing methodologic research (including existing simulation studies)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of new and existing epidemiological methods, where the relationship between methods and their application in empirical research has a central position in submitted work, in line with SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Research Methods and Advances in Epidemiology section does not consider submissions focused on only clinical case studies, as these do not align with the section's emphasis on methodological advancements and novel approaches in epidemiological research.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of epidemiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.