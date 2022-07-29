Scope

The Autoimmune and Autoinflammatory Disorders: Autoimmune Disorders section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing the causes and consequences of immune system dysregulation.

Led by Dr. Betty Diamond from Feinstein Institute for Medical Research and Dr. Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky from National Institutes of Health (NIH), the section welcomes submissions in various domains of immunology, which aim to enhance the understanding and treatment of autoinflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

dysregulation of signaling pathways that contribute to autoimmunity and autoinflammation

novel strategies for the development of treatments for autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases

the role of adaptive and/or innate immune responses in autoimmunity and autoinflammation

the role of environmental exposure in triggering autoimmunity and autoinflammatory diseases

the role of genetic and/or epigenetic alterations in disease pathogenesis

the role of metabolic dysregulation in immune and non-immune cells in autoimmunity and autoinflammation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the underlying mechanisms and potential therapeutic targets for autoimmunity and autoinflammation.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

Manuscripts focused on cancer research and specific cancer types are outside the scope of this section. However, studies related to gut microbiota, glucose metabolism, or glucocorticoids may be considered if they are directly relevant to the understanding and treatment of autoinflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Case reports must advance knowledge in the field, provide clear immunological insight, and obtain appropriate consent.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.