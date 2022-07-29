Scope

The B Cell Biology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development, behavior, and function of B cells in both normal and disease states.

Led by Dr. Harry Schroeder from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the B Cell Biology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of B cell research, which connect the understanding of B cell development and function to their roles in health and disease.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

autoantibody production and function

construction and regulation of immune defenses

early and late age-related changes

generation of diversity and tolerance

immunomodulation and immunotherapy

interaction with non-B immune cells

neoplastic transformation and malignancy

receptor signaling and crosstalk

responses to microbial and viral pathogens

stem cell and progenitor differentiation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of B cell biology, contributing to a better understanding of their roles in health and disease.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The B Cell Biology section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on specific diseases or conditions without relevance to B cell biology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of B cell research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.