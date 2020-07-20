harry w schroeder
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Birmingham, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
B Cell Biology
United States Food and Drug Administration
Silver Spring, United States
Associate Editor
B Cell Biology
University at Buffalo
Buffalo, United States
Associate Editor
B Cell Biology
University of Rochester
Rochester, United States
Associate Editor
B Cell Biology
Amsterdam University Medical Center
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Associate Editor
B Cell Biology
INSERM U1064 Centre de Recherche en Transplantation et Immunologie
Nantes, France
Associate Editor
B Cell Biology
University of Kentucky
Lexington, United States
Associate Editor
B Cell Biology
Utrecht University
Utrecht, Netherlands
Associate Editor
B Cell Biology
University of Chile
Santiago, Chile
Associate Editor
B Cell Biology
Simon Fraser University
Burnaby, Canada
Associate Editor
B Cell Biology
The Scripps Research Institute
La Jolla, United States
Associate Editor
B Cell Biology
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Birmingham, United States
Associate Editor
B Cell Biology
Joe R. & Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
San Antonio, United States
Associate Editor
B Cell Biology
IFOM - The FIRC Institute of Molecular Oncology
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
B Cell Biology
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
New York, United States
Associate Editor
B Cell Biology
Qilin Glen LLC
Paoli, United States
Associate Editor
B Cell Biology