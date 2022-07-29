Scope

The Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of cancer immunity and developing innovative immunotherapies.

Led by Dr. Adriana Albini from the European Institute of Oncology, Dr. Peter Brossart from the University of Bonn, and Dr. Vassiliki Boussiotis from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at Harvard Medical School, the Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy section welcomes submissions in various domains of cancer immunology, which aim to enhance the knowledge and application of immunosurveillance, tumor escape, and immunotherapy.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

engineered T cell therapies

monoclonal antibodies modulating the immune microenvironment or directed to tumor cells

tumor immune infiltrate and tumor draining lymph node

cancer vaccine development

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between the immune system and cancer, as well as the development and application of immunotherapies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, such as Bibliometric studies or Mendelian Randomization studies, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

The Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy section does not consider manuscripts centered on case presentations, clinical outcomes, retrospective reviews, or non-cancerous diseases.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cancer immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.