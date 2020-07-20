Scope

Dramatic progresses have been made in the field of cancer immunity and immunotherapy during the preceding 15 years.

The clinical impact associated with the tumor immune infiltrate, the impressive clinical activities of monoclonal antibodies modulating the immune microenvironment or directed to tumor cells, the successes of engineered T cells therapies and the development of cancer vaccines against mutated tumor antigens demonstrate that the immune system can be a powerful ally against cancer.

The section’s ambitions are to drive the rapidly moving field of immunosurveillance, tumor escape and immunotherapy by hosting primary research, discussions, reviews, conflicting positions and novel hypotheses.

Manuscripts consisting solely of bioinformatics or computational analysis of public genomic or transcriptomic databases which are not accompanied by validation (clinical cohort or biological validation in vitro or in vivo) are out of scope for this section.