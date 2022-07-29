Scope

The Inflammation section is committed to publishing research that focuses on understanding the role of inflammation in chronic degenerative diseases and the development of anti-inflammatory agents.

Under the guidance of Dr Pietro Ghezzi, Emeritus Professor at Brighton and Sussex Medical School, the Inflammation section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of inflammation research, aiming to enhance knowledge and contribute to the development of effective treatments.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

cell signaling during inflammation

effects of innate inflammation

impact of inflammation on the immune system

pro-inflammatory cytokines

Submissions should offer comprehensive insights into the complex interactions and mechanisms involved in inflammation and its role in disease progression.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Submissions centered on cancer research, gut microbiome, drug development, public health, or central nervous system studies may be considered if they have a fundamental basis in inflammation processes or mechanisms.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Inflammation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

All submissions to Frontiers in Immunology- section Inflammation which contain flow/mass cytometry should follow the recommendations of International Society for the Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) and submit the following filled FCSminiINFO form in supplements.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.