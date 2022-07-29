Scope

The Microbial Immunology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the complex interplay between microbes and their hosts.

Led by Dr. Ian Marriott from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Department of Biology, Dr. Imtiaz Khan from The George Washington University, and Dr. Ulrich Schaible from Research Center Borstel, the Microbial Immunology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of microbiology and immunology, which foster communication and collaboration between researchers in these fields.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

effects of microbiota on immune development

innate responses to infections, including cytokine and cellular responses and functions

links between innate responses and downstream adaptive responses

molecular interactions between microbial products and host sensors

molecular signaling from sensors or receptors for microbial products or infection-induced changes, and from cytokines induced during infections

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between microbes and hosts, as well as the molecular mechanisms and immune responses involved in these processes.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Microbial Immunology section does not consider studies focusing solely on clinical characteristics, organ-specific injuries, or body weight regulation, as these topics fall outside the scope of microbial interactions with the immune system. This section also does not consider studies focusing on viruses.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of microbiology and immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.