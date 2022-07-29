Scope

The Molecular Innate Immunity section is committed to publishing research centered on the molecular, cellular, and functional aspects of innate immunity across various living species.

Led by Dr. Francesca Granucci from the University of Milano-Bicocca and Dr. Ying Wang from the Shanghai Institute of Immunology, School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the Molecular Innate Immunity section invites submissions that explore the diverse domains of innate immunity, which contribute to understanding the maintenance of tolerance and the development and progression of diseases.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

effects of aberrant innate immune responses on host tissues

immunochemistry

imbalances and deficiencies of innate immune regulation on vascular systems and organs

innate immune mechanisms of autoimmunity in diseases relevant to rheumatology, endocrinology, and nephrology

innate immune modulators and therapeutics

innate immunity interaction with the coagulation system

innate receptors for microbes

molecular aspects of innate immune factors in cellular receptor interactions and cell-cell communication

molecular mechanisms of innate immune regulation

molecular mechanisms of innate immunity

soluble mediators of the innate immune response, including natural antibodies, complement, pentraxins, and defensins

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the molecular, cellular, and functional aspects of innate immunity and their implications in health and disease.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Molecular Innate Immunity section does not consider studies primarily focused on CAR T cell therapy, cancer immunotherapy, or diagnostic biomarkers, as these topics fall outside the scope of innate immunity at the molecular level. However, research on the tumor microenvironment may be considered if it specifically addresses the molecular, cellular, and functional aspects of innate immunity and their implications in health and disease.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Molecular Innate Immunity to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.