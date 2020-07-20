Main content

Scope NK cell and Innate Lymphoid Cell Biology aims to attract submissions focusing on the molecular, cellular and functional aspects of the innate lymphoid cell (ILC) spectrum, which encompasses both cytotoxic (natural killer, NK) and cytokine-producing ILCs as well as their progenitors. This Section of Frontiers in Immunology is dedicated to the analysis of all aspects of ILC biology at all scales, from molecules to the whole organism, in humans and other animal models. More specifically the topics to be covered include: 1) Developmental relationships and plasticity among different ILCs; 2) ILC differentiation, acquisition, and regulation of effector function; 2) Cell surface receptors and their ligands: identification, structure, regulation and functions; 3) Roles of ILCs in the context of microbial infections, tumor development, inflammation, auto-immunity, allergy and metabolic disorders; 4) ILC-based therapies, including cytotoxic NK cell therapies; 5) Monitoring of ILCs in disease conditions.

