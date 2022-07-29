Scope

The NK and Innate Lymphoid Cell Biology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the molecular, cellular, and functional aspects of the innate lymphoid cell spectrum.

Led by Prof. Evelyn Ullrich, Center for Cell and Gene Therapy in Frankfurt, the NK and Innate Lymphoid Cell Biology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of immunology, which explore the connections between cytotoxic and cytokine-producing innate lymphoid cells and their progenitors.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cell surface receptors and their ligands: identification, structure, regulation, and functions

developmental relationships and plasticity among different innate lymphoid cells

innate lymphoid cell-based therapies, including cytotoxic natural killer cell therapies

innate lymphoid cell differentiation, acquisition, and regulation of effector function

monitoring of innate lymphoid cells in disease conditions

roles of innate lymphoid cells in the context of microbial infections, tumor development, inflammation, auto-immunity, allergy, and metabolic disorders

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the biology of innate lymphoid cells at various scales, from molecules to whole organisms, in humans and other animal models.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of innate lymphoid cell biology, immunology, and cell-based therapies, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The NK and Innate Lymphoid Cell Biology section does not consider studies primarily focused on tumor microenvironments or hepatic prevention, as these topics fall outside the scope of innate lymphoid cell biology and its direct implications. However, the section does welcome submissions related to tumor immunotherapies and colonic epithelium, as long as they are directly connected to the biology of innate lymphoid cells and their roles in immunology and cell-based therapies.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.