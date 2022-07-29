Scope

The Primary Immunodeficiencies section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing primary immunodeficiencies in humans.

Led by Dr. Fabio Candotti from Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV), and Dr. Isabelle Meyts from KU Leuven, the Primary Immunodeficiencies section welcomes submissions in the various domains of immunodeficiency research, which aim to enhance communication and collaboration between clinicians and investigators for the advancement of human translational and basic research.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

characterization of new syndromes related to primary immunodeficiencies

detailed analysis of specific immune compartment defects associated with primary immunodeficiencies

identification of gene defects or hypomorphic alleles promoting disease

relevant animal models for primary immunodeficiencies

reports of unusual cases of known immunodeficiencies

studies assessing molecular mechanisms by which mutant proteins interfere with protein interaction or signaling

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of primary immunodeficiencies, ultimately contributing to the development of more specific and sustained therapies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Primary Immunodeficiencies section does not consider submissions focused on general viral infections, hepatitis, or metabolic studies, as these topics fall outside the scope of primary immunodeficiencies and related research. However, the section does welcome submissions that provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about various aspects of primary immunodeficiencies, ultimately contributing to the development of more specific and sustained therapies, and supporting the advancement of good health and well-being. While the section excludes broader infectious disease research and unrelated analytical methods, it encourages submissions that employ appropriate methodologies for the study of primary immunodeficiencies.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of immunodeficiency research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.