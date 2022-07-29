Scope

The T Cell Biology section is committed to publishing research centered on the fundamental and translational aspects of T lymphocytes and T lineage progenitors.

Under the guidance of Dr. Chen Dong from Tsinghua University and Dr. Mariolina Salio from Westlake University, the T Cell Biology section encourages submissions across various domains of immunology, aiming to foster interdisciplinary approaches in immunobiology relevant to human diseases and informative animal models.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

antigen presentation during acute and chronic infections, and tumor immunity using novel mass spectrometry methods for TCR ligand identification

biomaterials science related to modulating immunity

immunomics approaches for pMHC predictions, assessment of HLA polymorphism, vaccine design, and population protection coverage

molecular aspects of T cell receptors, co-receptors, surface molecules, and their ligands, as well as related signaling pathways

structural approaches to receptors and peptide/MHC ligands using techniques such as NMR, X-ray crystallography, electron paramagnetic resonance, and force spectroscopy

T cell exhaustion in infection and cancer

the immunological synapse, kinase/phosphatase-based signaling, and cytoskeletal regulation through biochemical and imaging approaches

Th cell functional differentiation

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the development, differentiation, regulation, and homeostasis of the immune system in the generation of immunity, including the effects of interleukins, their receptors, signal transduction pathways, transcriptional activating factors, and genetic programs.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The T Cell Biology section does not consider submissions focused solely on clinical outcomes, drug treatments, infant health, or chemotherapy, as these topics may fall outside the scope of T cell biology and its underlying mechanisms. Studies that do not primarily investigate T cell function or regulation will not be considered for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of T Cell Biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.