Specialty chief editor chen dong Tsinghua University Beijing , China Specialty Chief Editor T Cell Biology

Scope The aim of the Specialty section T Cell Biology is to attract submissions on basic and translational immunology related to T lymphocytes and T lineage progenitors. Specifically, we welcome submissions on the following topics:



1) Molecular details of T cell receptors, co-receptors and other surface molecules as well as their ligands and related signaling pathways using modern methods of molecular and cellular biology;

2) Structural approaches to these receptors and peptide/MHC (pMHC) ligands using NMR, X-ray crystallography, electron paramagnetic resonance and force spectroscopy;

3) Antigen presentation during acute and chronic infection as well as tumor immunity employing novel MS methods for physical identification of TCR ligands;

4) Immunomics approaches for pMHC predictions, assessment of HLA polymorphism, vaccine design and population protection coverage;

5) The immunological synapse, kinase/phosphatase-based signaling and cytoskeletal regulation through biochemical and imaging approaches;

6) Biomaterials science related to modulating immunity.



In addition, the section will focus on the effects of interleukins, their receptors, signal transduction pathways, as well as transcriptional activating factors and genetic programs on the development, differentiation, regulation, and homeostasis of the immune system in the generation of immunity.



Our ultimate goal is to stimulate cross-disciplinary approaches in immunobiology germane to human diseases and involving informative animal models as required.

