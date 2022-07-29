Scope

The Viral Immunology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of host antiviral defense mechanisms at molecular, cellular, and clinical levels.

Led by Prof. Guido Ferrari from Duke University, the Viral Immunology section welcomes submissions in various domains of viral immunology, which aim to enhance the comprehension of the host antiviral immune system and its interactions with viral infections.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

host innate, adaptive and cell-intrinsic immune responses to viral infections

molecular and cellular mechanisms of human viral disease pathogenesis

molecular interactions between viral products and host antiviral immune system

organ and cell type-specific antiviral immune responses

signaling pathways of virus sensors and antiviral molecules

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular, cellular, and clinical aspects of host antiviral defense mechanisms.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of host antiviral defense mechanisms, viral immunology, and human viral disease pathogenesis in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Viral Immunology section does not consider submissions focused on clinical trials, adverse events, or studies primarily centered on non-viral conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, or the renin-angiotensin system. However, studies related to the gut microbiota and its potential interactions with viral infections and host antiviral immune responses may be considered if they are relevant to the scope of viral immunology research.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of viral immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.