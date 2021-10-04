Scope

The Engineering Management section is a specialized platform for exploring the fusion of engineering and management principles. Our focus spans a robust array of topics that embrace both theoretical and practical research derived from all engineering fields and engineering mathematics, paired with sophisticated project and personnel management techniques.

Under the expertise of Dr. Konstantinos Salonitis from Cranfield University, this section invites submissions addressing various domains of engineering management that bridge the gap between theory and practice.

We are particularly interested in manuscripts covering but not limited to:

artificial Intelligence Applications: Innovations in AI enhancing engineering management processes.

decision Making: Strategies and methodologies for effective decision-making in engineering contexts.

digitalization: The impact of digital tools and technologies on engineering management.

human Resource Management: Best practices and challenges in managing engineering talent.

industrial Engineering and Management: Optimization of industrial processes and systems.

innovation Management: Managing innovation processes within engineering environments.

leadership and Organization: Leadership strategies and organizational dynamics in technical settings.

management Modeling: Advanced models aiding in the managerial aspects of engineering projects.

operations Management/Research: Methods and studies to improve engineering operations.

optimization Techniques: Mathematical and heuristic methods for optimizing engineering tasks.

production Management: Efficient management of production and manufacturing processes.

sustainable Development: Strategies for sustainable engineering practices and developments.

We welcome detailed manuscripts that delve deep into the synergy between engineering and management, providing insights through qualitative or quantitative research. Submissions can address the entire spectrum of managerial concerns in engineering settings, encompassing human resource management, innovation processes, project management, technology diffusion, and strategic planning, with a strong emphasis on sustainability.

We are especially interested in contributions that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), namely SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

This multidisciplinary section aims to lead in sharing groundbreaking scientific knowledge and significant discoveries in engineering management. Our audience includes researchers, industry professionals, policymakers, and the global public. Through comprehensive and insightful research, we strive to impact the engineering management discipline positively.