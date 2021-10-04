Scope

The Systems Engineering section is dedicated to publishing top-tier research contributions in the broad spectrum of systems engineering. Given the growing complexity of nearly all human-related products and services, this section embraces works that address any type of system behavior or component with systems engineering relevance.

Under the expert guidance of Prof. Ferenc Friedler from Széchenyi István University, our section focuses on addressing the complexities of developing and managing advanced systems.

We encourage submissions in various disciplines of systems engineering, such as:

mathematical modelling and optimization of systems

systems analysis

systems design and synthesis

systems operation

These areas cover essential system properties like sustainability, resilience, and reliability. Our scope remains broad yet specific, excluding works that do not feature a prominent systems aspect.

We welcome innovative approaches aimed at future system requirements, supporting UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

By continuously sharing pioneering scientific knowledge, this multidisciplinary section serves as a vital resource for researchers, industry professionals, policymakers, and the global public.