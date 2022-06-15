Mission & scope

Manufacturing has played and is continuing to play, a pivotal role in a nation’s economy and wealth building. Manufacturing technologies underpinned the Industrial Revolutions from the late 18th century when the first Industrial Revolution saw steam engine technologies change how goods were manufactured. A century later came production line technologies powered by electricity and electronics to bring transformative changes to factories. This quick trip through history brings us to where we are today. We are in the middle of a fourth Industrial Revolution that is further transforming the landscape of manufacturing through a raft of disruptive technological tools. These technological tools collectively bring about a new age of manufacturing whereby physical and digital technologies are increasingly and seamlessly combined. Advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, cognitive technologies, and the Internet of Things lead to a set of changes that are poised to impact all industries, the workforce, and society in general.



New manufacturing technologies sprang to being. Additive Process (a.k.a. 3D printing) is one such example. Software Technologies made their way into physical manufacturing equipment to empower cyber-physical production systems that are inter-connected, smart, autonomous, and agile. Nascent technologies continue to advance Material Forming and Removal processes. The ongoing digital transformation leads to more effective ways of maintaining quality and safety, bringing a new face to Precision Engineering.



Managing manufacturing operations in an environmentally and socially responsible manner gives rise to sustainable manufacturing - an effective vehicle with which manufacturing technologies, through Life-Cycle Engineering, contribute to the realization of some key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set up in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly. These goals are, for example, Goal 8: Decent work and economic growth; Goal 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; and Goal 12: Responsible consumption and production.



The journal aims to cover all the aspects of manufacturing technologies as mentioned above, such as additive processes, precision engineering, material forming and removal, software technologies and life cycle engineering.

The journal welcomes submissions with theoretical contributions as well as applications and case studies from the industry.



