Mission & scope

Frontiers in Manufacturing Technology is a multidisciplinary, DOAJ-indexed journal that focuses on the advancements and impact of manufacturing technologies today.

Led by Field Chief Editor Professor Emeritus Dimitris Kiritsis (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, Switzerland), Frontiers in Manufacturing Technologies explores practical applications for new innovations in manufacturing and welcomes research contributions in all fields of manufacturing technology that bridge the gap between technological innovations and economic growth.

The journal welcomes theoretical contributions as well as applications and case studies from the industry. Topics include, but are not limited to:

additive processes

automated systems

digital manufacturing

material forming and removal

precision engineering

software technologies

sustainable life cycle engineering and manufacturing.

Managing manufacturing operations in an environmentally and socially responsible manner gives rise to sustainable manufacturing; the journal is particularly interested in submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SGD 8: decent work and economic growth; SGD 9: industry, innovation, and infrastructure; and SGD 12: responsible consumption and production are encouraged.

Manuscripts relating to chemical processes are not suitable for publication in this journal and should be submitted to other suitable titles such as Frontiers in Chemical Engineering.

Frontiers in Manufacturing Technology is committed to advancing developments in the field by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.