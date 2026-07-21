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Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Manufacturing Technology
Washington State University
Pullman, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Digital Manufacturing
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Material Forming and Removal
Osaka University
Suita, Japan
Specialty Chief Editor
Industrial Robotics and Automation