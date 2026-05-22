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Department of Industrial and Materials Science, Chalmers University of Technology
Gothenburg, Sweden
Specialty Chief Editor
Sustainable Life Cycle Engineering and Manufacturing
University of Technology of Belfort-Montbéliard
Belfort, France
Associate Editor
Sustainable Life Cycle Engineering and Manufacturing
Chalmers University of Technology
Göteborg, Sweden
Associate Editor
Sustainable Life Cycle Engineering and Manufacturing
UNIDEMI, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, NOVA School of Science and Technology, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa
2829-516 Caparica, Portugal
Associate Editor
Sustainable Life Cycle Engineering and Manufacturing