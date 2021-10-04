Scope

The Material Forming and Removal section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advances in manufacturing processes of metals and various materials through shaping or subtractive techniques.

Led by Dr. Andrea Ghiotti from the University of Padua, the Material Forming and Removal section welcomes submissions in the various domains of manufacturing technology, which connect different technologies and promote the exchange of knowledge.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

abrasive, electrical-based technologies

casting, forming, shearing

machines

material properties, tribology, and thermal parameters in forming and removal manufacturing processes

metrology and surface engineering related to the forming and removal of manufacturing processes

modelling and numerical simulation applied to reference processes

process chains, tools and equipment

Submissions should offer in-depth knowledge on advances in manufacturing processes of materials, particularly new processes and machines that bridge technologies like hybrid and temperature-assisted processes. We welcome contributions focused on forming or cutting manufacturing processes, especially involving metallic materials, but polymers, ceramics, and multi-materials are also of interest when worked by these processes. Significant, proven advances in the state-of-the-art are essential. Papers that fuse theoretical modeling with experimental validation are strongly encouraged to demonstrate both scientific and industrial relevance. Preliminary studies and partial approaches are not suitable for this section.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of manufacturing technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.