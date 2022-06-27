shiva abdoli
University of New South Wales
Kensington, Australia
Community Reviewer
Software Technologies
University of New South Wales
Kensington, Australia
Community Reviewer
Software Technologies
Polytechnic University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Community Reviewer
Software Technologies
Rzeszów University of Technology
Rzeszow, Poland
Community Reviewer
Software Technologies
University of West Attica
Athens, Greece
Community Reviewer
Software Technologies
Zhejiang University
Hangzhou, China
Community Reviewer
Software Technologies
School of Mechanical and Electronic Information, China University of Geosciences
Wuhan, China
Community Reviewer
Software Technologies
Miami University
Oxford, United States
Community Reviewer
Software Technologies
UMR8201 Laboratoire d'Automatique, de Mécanique et d'Informatique Industrielles et Humaines (LAMIH)
Valenciennes, France
Community Reviewer
Software Technologies
Dalian University of Technology
Dalian, China
Community Reviewer
Software Technologies
Shandong University
Jinan, China
Community Reviewer
Software Technologies
Instituto Superior de Engenharia do Porto (ISEP)
Porto, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Software Technologies
Institute for Infocomm Research (A*STAR)
Singapore, Singapore
Community Reviewer
Software Technologies
Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Community Reviewer
Software Technologies
Universidade Federal de São João del-Rei
São João del Rei, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Software Technologies
School of Mechanical Engineering and Automation, Beihang University
Beijing, China
Community Reviewer
Software Technologies
Institute of Computing and High Performance Networks, Department of Engineering, ICT and Technology for Energy and Transport, National Research Council (CNR)
Rende (CS), Italy
Community Reviewer
Software Technologies