Scope

Led by Dr. Björn Johansson from the Department of Industrial and Materials Science at Chalmers University of Technology, the Sustainable Life Cycle Engineering and Manufacturing section is dedicated to publishing high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of sustainable manufacturing and the complete lifecycle of a product or asset. This includes beginning-of-life (BOL) considerations such as design and manufacture, through its middle-of-life (MOL) such as use, maintenance, and updates, to its end-of-life (EOL) and scenarios for the retirement of the product, such as taking-back strategies, reverse logistics, disassembly, re-manufacturing, recycling etc. Life cycle engineering serves as a key to life cycle thinking, essential for sustainable manufacturing and circular economy practices. This approach helps reduce waste, drive the industry's decarbonization, and enhance the social impact of industrial activities.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

design of materials and technologies for sustainable manufacturing and circular economy principles

eco-design and eco-innovation for environmental and social sustainability of manufacturing activities

end-of-life management and technologies (disassembly, re-manufacturing, recycling, etc.)

human-centred design solutions for autonomous and hybrid manufacturing systems

industry 4.0 technologies for life cycle management and sustainable manufacturing

intelligent algorithms for sustainable solutions and systems in production planning and control

lean, agile, green, and resilient management practices for digital manufacturing systems and supply chain integration

life cycle assessment (LCA) and life cycle costing (LCC)

low carbon solutions for facilities, manufacturing processes, logistics, and transportation

predictive and prescriptive maintenance for sustainable manufacturing systems

product and closed-loop lifecycle management

zero defect manufacturing, zero-X operations, and design for X

Submissions should offer in-depth insights into sustainable manufacturing and life cycle engineering from various engineering disciplines. They should contribute valuable knowledge at a system level, via literature reviews or empirical studies, such as theoretical work, modelling, simulations, or experimental validation. We particularly encourage research designs that demonstrate both scientific and industrial relevance, highlighting the contribution of these approaches to sustainable solutions. However, reports focused solely on material science aspects, like environmental performance, material characteristics, or recycling technologies, are beyond the scope of this section and should be directed to more specialized journals.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions concerning the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable manufacturing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.