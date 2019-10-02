Scope

Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering’s specialty section Biomechanical Engineering covers a broad and interdisciplinary spectrum of topics connected with the mechanics of biological, as well biologically inspired, engineering systems. The Section aims to create a forum to explore the interconnectivity and bridge the gap between biology and engineering studies.

Contributions covering engineering approaches to study biological systems at all level of organization (organisms, cells, tissues, organs, extracellular materials, surfaces and interfaces) and scale of observation (molecular, nano-, micro-, macroscale) are welcome. Furthermore, themes related to bioinspired engineering (bionics, biomimetics, biomimicry), exploring how the biological systems can provide inspiration for technical solutions in engineering developments, will also be accepted.

The Section aims to capture this rapidly expanding field and offer a venue to unravel the many possible applications at the forefront of global development trends of science and technology.

Topics include but are not limited to:

- Biomechanics of cells, tissues, organs, surfaces.

- Surface biomechanics and bio-tribology (friction, wear, lubrication and adhesion in biological systems).

- Methodology of biomechanics at macro- micro- and nanoscale.

- Numerical simulation of biomechanical problems.

- Biologically-inspired (biomimetic, bionic) engineering of materials, systems, surfaces and robots.

Studies primarily focusing on translational/clinical applications do not fall within the remit of this Section.