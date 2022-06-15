Scope

The Biomechanical Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the mechanics of biological and bioinspired engineering systems.

Led by Dr. Stanislav Gorb from the University of Kiel, the Biomechanical Engineering section welcomes submissions in the various domains of biomechanical engineering, which foster interconnectivity between biology and engineering studies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biologically-inspired engineering of materials, systems, surfaces, and robots

biomechanics of cells, tissues, organs, surfaces

methodology of biomechanics at macro-, micro-, and nanoscale

numerical simulation of biomechanical problems

surface biomechanics and bio-tribology (friction, wear, lubrication, and adhesion in biological systems)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanics and engineering aspects of biological and bioinspired systems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the biomechanical engineering, biologically-inspired engineering, biomechanics of cells, tissues, organs, surfaces, methodology of biomechanics, numerical simulation of biomechanical problems, and surface biomechanics and bio-tribology in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biomechanical engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.