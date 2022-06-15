Mission & scope

Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering is a multidisciplinary journal that aims to capture and bridge the gap between various areas of research in the field of mechanical engineering.

The journal is led by Field Chief Editor Prof Michael Khonsari (Louisiana State University, USA). Indexed in Scopus, the DOAJ, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI), and others, this journal welcomes research contributions that advance developments in mechanical sciences and their engineering applications. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

biomechanical engineering

digital manufacturing

engine and automotive engineering

fluid mechanics

heat transfer mechanisms and applications

mechatronics

micro- and nanoelectromechanical systems

solid and structural mechanics

tribology

turbomachinery

vibration systems.

Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering accepts original, theoretical, experimental, and applied methods of research related to mechanical sciences and their engineering applications, and welcomes submissions in proven and replicable discoveries, reviews and commentaries across the field. Research of an inter-or multidisciplinary nature is encouraged.

As well as original research papers, the journal welcomes brief research reports, corrections, data reports, editorials, hypothesis & theory, methods, mini reviews, opinions, perspectives, reviews, systematic reviews, technology and codes.

Manuscripts that focus solely on theoretical aspects of digital technology, frequency analysis, or methodology without a relevance to mechanical engineering are not suitable for publication in this journal. The journal's scope does not include purely theoretical or abstract studies that lack relevance to practical applications in the field of mechanical engineering.

Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering is committed to advancing developments in the field of mechanical engineering by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.