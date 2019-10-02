Main content

Field chief editor michael m khonsari Louisiana State University System Baton Rouge , United States Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering

Mission & scope Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering is a young multidisciplinary journal aiming to capture and bridge the gap among the various areas of research in the Mechanical Engineering field. Field Chief Editor Michael Khonsari at the Louisiana State University; is supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international experts. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, engineers and the public worldwide.



Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering’s scope includes original, theoretical and applied methods of research related to mechanical sciences and their engineering applications; with all articles being evaluated on objective editorial criteria in a unique interactive forum and rigorous peer-review. Through the application of a unique critical and interactive review process, the journal seeks to provide a platform for the dissemination of new and relevant information on a number of fields within mechanical engineering. We therefore welcome submissions in proven and replicable discoveries, reviews and commentaries across the field, and in particular, research of an inter- or multidisciplinary nature. Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Mech. Eng.

Abbreviation fmech

Electronic ISSN 2297-3079

Indexed in Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS

Impact 2.8 CiteScore

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.