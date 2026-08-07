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Louisiana State University System
Baton Rouge, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering
University of Windsor
Windsor, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Fluid Mechanics
Washington State University
Pullman, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Digital Manufacturing
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Micro- and Nanoelectromechanical Systems