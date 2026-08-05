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North Carolina State University
Raleigh, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Turbomachinery
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Mumbai, India
Associate Editor
Turbomachinery
Ergon Research s.r.l.
Firenze, Italy
Associate Editor
Turbomachinery
Ergon Research
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Turbomachinery