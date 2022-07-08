Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Washington State University
Pullman , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Digital Manufacturing
Ecole Centrale de Nantes
Nantes , France
Associate Editor
Computer-Aided and Digital Manufacturing Technologies
Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute (CSIR)
Calcutta , India
Associate Editor
Computer-Aided and Digital Manufacturing Technologies
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Mumbai , India
Associate Editor
Computer-Aided and Digital Manufacturing Technologies