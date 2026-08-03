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Technical University of Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Tribology
Tsinghua University
Beijing, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Tribology
South Valley University
Qena, Egypt
Associate Editor
Tribology
Politecnico di Bari
Bari, Italy
Associate Editor
Tribology