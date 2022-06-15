Scope

The Engine and Automotive Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing transportation and power generation technologies for improved energy utilization and reduced pollutant emissions.

Led by Dr. Evangelos Giakoumis from the National Technical University of Athens, the Engine and Automotive Engineering section welcomes submissions in various domains of mechanical engineering, which address the challenges and opportunities in enhancing engine efficiency, emissions control, and alternative fuels.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

combustion systems (GDI, HCCI, PCCI, RCCI)

control systems

diagnostics

diesel and gasoline particulate filters

energy recovery (organic Rankine cycles, exergy analyses)

engine transient operation

exhaust after-treatment technologies (three-way catalysts, selective catalytic reduction, lean NOx traps, diesel oxidation catalysts)

fuel cell applications and battery energy capacity

fuel injection and sprays

molecular chemistry of fuels

turbocharging

vehicle aerodynamics, transmission, and driveline losses

vehicle-level experiments and simulations (driving cycle analysis, real-driving emission tests)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the factors that impact engine efficiency, emissions, and the development of sustainable transportation solutions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the engine efficiency, emissions control, alternative fuels, and sustainable transportation solutions (SDGs 7, 9, 11, and 13).

The Engine and Automotive Engineering section does not consider research primarily focused on alternative energy sources or biofuel production, unless there is a clear connection to engine and automotive systems. Studies that do not address the core aspects of engine efficiency, emissions control, alternative fuels, and sustainable transportation solutions are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of mechanical engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.