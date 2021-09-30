evangelos g. giakoumis
National Technical University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Specialty Chief Editor
Engine and Automotive Engineering
National Defense University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Engine and Automotive Engineering
RWTH Aachen University
Aachen, Germany
Associate Editor
Engine and Automotive Engineering
Independent researcher
Mount Vernon, WA, United States
Associate Editor
Engine and Automotive Engineering
Motors Institute, National Research Council (CNR)
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Engine and Automotive Engineering
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Engine and Automotive Engineering
Institute of Sciences and Technologies for Energy and Mobility, Department of Engineering, ICT and Technology for Energy and Transport, National Research Council (CNR)
Napoli, Italy
Associate Editor
Engine and Automotive Engineering
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki, Greece
Associate Editor
Engine and Automotive Engineering
North Carolina State University
Raleigh, United States
Associate Editor
Engine and Automotive Engineering
Department of Industrial Engineering, Polytechnic and Basic Sciences School, University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Engine and Automotive Engineering
Technical University of Košice
Košice, Slovakia
Associate Editor
Engine and Automotive Engineering
UCLM
Toledo, Spain
Associate Editor
Engine and Automotive Engineering
University of Parma
Parma, Italy
Associate Editor
Engine and Automotive Engineering
Beijing Institute of Technology
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Engine and Automotive Engineering
National Research Council Canada (NRC)
Ottawa, Canada
Associate Editor
Engine and Automotive Engineering
University of Surrey
Guildford, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Engine and Automotive Engineering