Scope

The Fluid Mechanics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring fundamental and applied aspects of flow physics in mechanical engineering.

Led by Dr. Ram Balachandar from the University of Windsor, the Fluid Mechanics section welcomes submissions in various domains of fluid mechanics, which connect theoretical, experimental, and computational investigations to applications in technology and the physical world.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bluff body aerodynamics

boundary layers

convective heat transfer with a focus on fluid mechanics aspects

flow measurement

hydraulics and pneumatics, with a focus on fluid mechanics aspects

jets

multi-phase and wall-bounded flows

thermo-fluids

turbulence

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the fluid mechanics aspects and their applications in mechanical engineering. Please note that aspects related to Open Channel Flow are not covered in this section and will be considered in the sister journal, Frontiers in Hydraulic Engineering.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Fluid Mechanics section does not consider aspects related to solid mechanics, materials science, or other non-fluid topics. Additionally, the Fluid Mechanics section will not consider research related to fractional modeling and simulation or fraction order analysis. However, submissions focused on open channel flow, which were previously excluded, will now be considered in this section, as they are relevant to the fluid mechanics aspects and their applications in mechanical engineering. Submissions lacking a strong focus on fluid dynamics, fluid-structure interactions, or related phenomena are still considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of fluid mechanics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.