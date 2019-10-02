Scope

The ‘Fluid Mechanics’ section of Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering publishes high-quality articles that examines fundamental and applied aspects that provide an understanding of the flow physics as it relates to mechanical engineering. Readers will find papers that describe fluid mechanics applications to technology and the physical world by encompassing theoretical, experimental, and computational investigations.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

• Bluff body aerodynamics

• Jets

• Boundary layers

• Flow measurement

• Thermo-fluids

• Convective heat transfer with a focus on the fluid mechanics aspects

• Turbulence

• Multi-phase and wall-bounded flows

• Hydraulics and pneumatics, with a focus on the fluid mechanics aspects

Aspects related to Open Channel Flow are not covered in this section and will be considered in our sister journal, Frontiers in Hydraulic Engineering.