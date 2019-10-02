Scope

The ‘Heat Transfer Mechanisms and Applications’ section of Frontiers in Thermal Engineering publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research on all aspects of radiative and combined heat transfer, a topical branch of science that studies phenomena and processes involving heat conduction, convection, and radiative transfer in the most general cases of semi-transparent dispersed media of different natures.

These processes play an important role in modern science and engineering in areas including, but not limited to the following directions:

• Combined heat transfer in combustion systems and problems of fire safety

• Heat transfer in highly porous advanced thermal insulations, ceramics, and coatings

• Fuel-coolant interaction in possible severe accidents of nuclear reactors

• Thermal radiation problems in aerospace engineering

• Modeling of combined heat transfer processes in solar engineering

• Modeling of dependent scattering and near-field radiative transfer

• Solar heating of snowpacks and ice sheets in polar and mountains regions

• Radiative cooling of the Earth surface in infrared “windows” of the atmosphere

• Modeling of complex flows of gases and combustion products in power systems

• Computational modeling of photothermal therapy (hyperthermia) of human tumor

These studies are expected contribute insights into the radiative properties of diverse semi-transparent media and dispersed materials as well as to theoretical and applied problems of heat transfer science.

This section is related with several other sections of other Frontiers journals including those concerning phase changes, thermo-chemical processes, and mass transfer phenomena in nature, engineering, and biomedical applications.