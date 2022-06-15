Scope

The Micro- and Nanoelectromechanical Systems (MEMS/NEMS) section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of miniaturized systems at the millimeter and nanometer scale.

Led by Dr. Juergen Brugger from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, the MEMS/NEMS section welcomes submissions in the various domains of micro and nanoengineering, which aim to address the challenges and opportunities in this interdisciplinary field. This includes both areas that have now reached advanced industrial status and those that are still emerging and present scientific and engineering challenges.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assembly and packaging of micro- and nanoscale devices

design and simulation of MEMS/NEMS components and systems

experimental verification and analysis of MEMS/NEMS devices

fabrication of MEMS/NEMS devices and components

materials for MEMS/NEMS applications

novel manufacturing strategies for MEMS/NEMS, such as inkjet printing, 3D printing, rapid prototyping, and mass customization

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, implementation, and analysis of micro- and nanoscale devices, components, and systems.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of micro and nanoengineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.