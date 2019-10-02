Scope

Micro and Nanoelectromechanical Systems (MEMS/NEMS) are miniaturized systems at the size range between millimeter and nanometer. MEMS/NEMS cover a widespread field of science and engineering, reaching from fundamental principles to applications. MEMS/NEMS are ‘per se’ very interdisciplinary, as a typical MEMS/NEMS may include devices ranging from mechanical, electrical, optical, and physical/chemical domains, depending for which application the system is conceived for. Some areas in the field, in particular MEMS for automotive, domestic and some biomedical applications as well as microfluidics have nowadays reached advanced industrial status and are fabricated and integrated with cost-efficient manufacturing methods. Other areas are still emerging and provide excellent scientific and engineering challenges to the research community. Examples of ongoing and future needs for novel scientific and engineering solutions include for instance the use of new materials and associated manufacturing issues, the need for smaller, more integrated, less invasive, and less power-hungry systems, that may be distributed and wireless communicating. To the grand challenges in MEMS/NEMS also belongs the strive for more bio-compatible and bio-degradable materials for in-vivo applications as well as novel manufacturing strategies, including inkjet printing, 3D printing, rapid prototyping, mass customization, to name but a few.



Frontiers in MEMS/NEMS publishes articles on the most outstanding discoveries across a wide research spectrum of Micro and Nanoengineering research. The mission of Frontiers in MEMS/NEMS is to bring all relevant MEMS/NEMS areas together on a single platform.



The major areas of activity in the development of MEMS and NEMS solicited and expected in this journal include but are not limited to materials, design, simulation, fabrication, assembly, packaging, experimental verification and analysis of micro- and nanoscale devices, components and systems.