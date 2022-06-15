Scope

The Solid and Structural Mechanics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the advancements in motion and deformation of solids and structures under various conditions.

Led by Dr. Guoqiang Li from Louisiana State University, the Solid and Structural Mechanics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of mechanical engineering, which connect fundamental principles to the design of new solid materials and engineered structures.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

damage mechanics

dynamical systems

experimental mechanics

fatigue and fracture mechanics

mechanics of composite materials

mechanics related to impact and crashworthiness

mechanics related to joint designs

non-destructive testing and structural health monitoring

numerical simulations

structures integrity and stability

vibrations of solid structures

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanical properties and structural integrity of new solid materials and engineered structures. Emerging areas of study, such as the application of big data and machine learning to classical solid mechanics and structural mechanics problems, are also welcome.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Solid and Structural Mechanics section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on the mechanical behavior of materials, structures, or systems. However, manuscripts studying the mechanical properties of materials without a focus on structural integrity or engineering properties are outside the scope of this section and will not be considered for publication. The section aims to support and advance the goals of industry, innovation, and infrastructure, and therefore, submissions should align with these objectives.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of mechanical engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.