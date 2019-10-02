Scope

Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering’s specialty section Solid and Structural Mechanics showcases the state-of-the-art advancements in the study of motion and deformation of solids and structures under the action of forces, temperature changes, moisture changes, and phase changes; explores the underlying principles; and aims to drive understanding, discovery, and design of new solid materials and new engineered structures.

Areas covered by the Section include but are not limited to:

- Structures integrity and stability.

- Mechanics related to joint designs.

- Dynamical systems.

- Mechanics related to impact and crashworthiness.

- Vibrations of solid structures.

- Fatigue and fracture mechanics.

- Damage mechanics.

- Mechanics of composite materials.

- Numerical simulations.

- Experimental mechanics.

- Non-destructive testing and structural health monitoring.

Emerging areas of studies such as application of bigdata and machine learning to classical solid mechanics and structural mechanics problems are also welcome.

This Section focuses on the structural integrity and/or mechanical engineering properties of new solid materials and engineered structures. Manuscripts studying the mechanical properties of the materials would be instead more relevant for Frontiers in Materials .