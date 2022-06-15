Scope

The Thermal and Mass Transport section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of heat and mass transfer processes in various applications.

Led by a team of expert researchers and professionals, the Thermal and Mass Transport section covers the various domains of heat and mass transfer, which connect interdisciplinary fields to address emerging technological challenges and environmental concerns.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced manufacturing technologies

biological media transport

chemical reactions and surface phenomena

composite materials and heterogeneous interfaces

coupled carrier transport

low dimensionality effects

non-equilibrium and transient processes

steady-state continuum and diffusive transport

system-level thermodynamic optimization

transport in extreme conditions

Published papers provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of heat and mass transfer, focusing on the development of ecologically benign technologies and incorporating advances in manufacturing techniques such as additive manufacturing, rapid prototyping, and mass customization.

This section is now closed and is no longer accepting new submissions. Papers related to thermal and mass transport research should instead be submitted to the ‘Heat Transfer Mechanisms and Applications’ section if appropriate, or to our sister journal Frontiers in Thermal Engineering.