Scope

The Tribology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the mechanics and physics of interfaces in natural, technical, and biological systems.

Led by Dr. Valentin Popov from Technical University of Berlin, the Tribology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of mechanical engineering, which explore the connections between diverse applications and interdisciplinary fields.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced materials including functional, active and graded materials

applications in mechanical engineering, transport systems, aerospace engineering, biological sciences, medicine, geo tribology, etc.

fundamentals of the physics of friction

interplay of friction and vibrations

lubrication

measurement and manipulation at micro- and nanoscale

numerical simulation methods in contact mechanics and tribology

surface and interface layers

wear

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the phenomena of contacts, adhesion, capillary forces, friction, lubrication, wear, and interface-related system dynamics.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the advanced materials, mechanical engineering, transport systems, aerospace engineering, biological sciences, medicine, geo tribology, physics of friction, friction and vibrations, lubrication, micro- and nanoscale measurements, numerical simulation methods, surface and interface layers, and wear (SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities; SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Tribology section does not consider studies that solely focus on the properties of oils, isolated parameter analysis, or low-friction systems without a relevance to tribological phenomena. However, research on energy conservation, engine performance, or surface interactions will be considered if they have a clear relevance to tribological processes and contribute to the understanding of the mechanics and physics of interfaces in natural, technical, and biological systems.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of mechanical engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.