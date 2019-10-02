Scope

Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering’s specialty section Tribology aims to cover a broad and interdisciplinary spectrum of topics connected with mechanics and physics of interfaces in natural, technical and biological systems. Tribology is integral to any technical or biological system consisting of parts which can either move relative to each other or have been made immobile by friction or adhesion. Originally developed in the context of mechanical engineering, tribology and the breadth of its applications are rapidly expanding to new cutting-edge fields of applications at the forefront of global development trends of science, technology and society. Miniaturization, special applications in healthcare and the constant strive for sustainable materials and processes require an in-depth understanding of phenomena of contacts, adhesion, capillary forces, friction, lubrication and wear, as well as interface related system dynamics.

Topics of Tribology include in particular:

- Fundamentals of the Physics of Friction

- Lubrication

- Wear

- Surface and Interface Layers

- Interplay of Friction and Vibrations

- Advanced Materials Including Functional, Active and Graded Materials

- Measurement and Manipulation at Micro- and Nanoscale

- Numerical Simulation Methods in Contact Mechanics and Tribology

- Applications in Mechanical Engineering, Transport Systems, Aerospace Engineering, Biological Sciences, Medicine, Geo Tribology, etc.

The goal of Tribology is to facilitate and to convey a consistent view of tribological processes across the scales and disciplines.

As a section of Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering, Tribology provides collaborative peer review, rapid Open Access publication and high impact, as well as networking and post publication activities.