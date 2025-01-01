sayed abdel-khalek abou-taleb
Taif University
Ta'if, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Tribology
Taif University
Ta'if, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Tribology
ASML (Netherlands)
Veldhoven, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Tribology
Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute (IRCCS)
Bologna, Italy
Community Reviewer
Tribology
Kurukshetra University
Kurukshetra, India
Community Reviewer
Tribology
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki, Greece
Community Reviewer
Tribology
Technical University of Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Community Reviewer
Tribology
Society of Bulgarian Tribologists
Sofia, Bulgaria
Community Reviewer
Tribology
King Mongkut's University of Technology North Bangkok
Bang Sue District, Thailand
Community Reviewer
Tribology
Faculty of Economics and Engineering Management, Business Academy University (Novi Sad)
Novi Sad, Serbia
Community Reviewer
Tribology
B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute Of Science And Technology
Chennai, India
Community Reviewer
Tribology
University of Upper Alsace
Mulhouse, France
Community Reviewer
Tribology
George Mason University
Fairfax, United States
Community Reviewer
Tribology
Sikkim Manipal University
Gangtok, India
Community Reviewer
Tribology
Cardiff University
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Tribology
Politecnico di Bari
Bari, Italy
Community Reviewer
Tribology
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Community Reviewer
Tribology