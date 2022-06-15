Scope

The Turbomachinery section is committed to publishing research focused on the advancement of turbomachinery technology in propulsion and energy systems.

Led by Dr. Srinath Ekkad from North Carolina State University, the Turbomachinery section welcomes submissions in various domains of mechanical engineering, which address the challenges and opportunities in the design, analysis, modeling, testing, and performance of turbomachinery systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aerodynamics

aircraft engine technology

combustion and fuels

compression systems

controls and diagnostics

health monitoring

new emerging technologies like additive manufacturing and digital twin-based design

power generation systems

structural design analysis

thermal management

turbine design and analysis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the fundamental topics of fluid dynamics, heat transfer, combustion, structural design analysis, and aeromechanics technology applied to turbomachinery systems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the aerodynamics, aircraft engine technology, combustion and fuels, compression systems, controls and diagnostics, health monitoring, new emerging technologies like additive manufacturing and digital twin-based design, power generation systems, structural design analysis, thermal management, and turbine design and analysis (SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 13: Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of mechanical engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.