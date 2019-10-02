Scope

Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering’s specialty section Turbomachinery publishes high-quality, peer-reviewed fundamental and applied work relating to the advancement of all aspects of turbomachinery technology related to gas turbine engines for applications in Propulsion and Energy systems. The subject matter can include the fundamental topics of fluid dynamics, heat transfer, combustion, structural design analysis, and aeromechanics technology associated with the design, analysis, modeling, testing, and performance of turbomachinery systems. The scope of the section is to focus on all aspects of turbomachinery including Aerodynamics, Thermal Issues, Aeromechanics applied to all subsytems in Turbomachinery technology. The problem solution can be through analytical, computational or experimental approaches. We also welcome detailed review papers in cohesive and broad topics relating to the general area of Turbomachinery.

Areas covered by the Section include but are not limited to:

- Aircraft engine technology.

- Power generation systems.

- Combustion and fuels.

- Controls and diagnostics.

- Health monitoring.

- Thermal management.

- Structures and dynamics.

- Compression systems.

- Turbine design and analysis.

- New emerging technologies like additive manufacturing and digital twin based design.

