Scope

The Vibration Systems section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of engineering vibrations.

Led by Dr. Xingjian Jing from City University of Hong Kong, the Vibration Systems section welcomes submissions in the various domains of mechanical engineering, which aim to enhance knowledge and promote innovation in the field of vibration control and analysis.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

acoustics and beneficial nonlinear phenomena in acoustics or noise control

active/passive vibration control

dynamic vibration absorption

experimental and/or benchmark vibration control systems

nonlinear energy sinks (NES)

nonlinear stiffness, damping and/or inertia and understanding of nonlinearities in vibration control

novel structure/mechanism designs for vibration control, such as bio-inspired or X-shaped structures

signal processing and calculation methods of vibration systems

smart materials, structures, and metamaterials for noise/vibration control

structural vibrations and structural vibration control

tuned mass dampers systems

vehicle suspension systems, shock, blast, or chattering control

vibration based energy harvesting and health monitoring

vibration isolation/suppression

wave propagation and suppression

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of vibration systems and their control, aiming to contribute to the development of new theories, methods, and engineering practices in the field.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of mechanical engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.