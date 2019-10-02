Scope

Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering’s specialty sectionVibration Systems is an interdisciplinary and international forum for academics and professionals to share advances in understanding and treating engineering vibrations.

Potential topics include but are not limited to:

-Active/passive vibration control; Vibration isolation/suppression; Wave propagation and suppression;

- Nonlinear stiffness, damping and/or inertia and understanding of nonlinearities in vibration control;

- Acoustics and beneficial nonlinear phenomena in acoustics or noise control;

- Structural vibrations and structural vibration control;

-Tuned mass dampers systems; Dynamic vibration absorption; Nonlinear energy sinks (NES);

- Smart materials, structures and metamaterials for noise/vibration control;

- Novel structure/mechanism (e.g., bio-inspired, X-shaped) designs for vibration control;

- Signal processing and calculation methods of vibration systems;

- Vehicle suspension systems; Shock, blast, or chattering control; Vibration based energy harvesting and health monitoring; and Experimental and/or benchmark vibration control systems;



The Section welcomes new theories and methods, novel understanding and findings and advanced engineering practices. Results of exploiting and understanding nonlinearities in vibration systems and control as well as the related engineering practices or case studies are particularly encouraged.