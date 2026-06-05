Original Research
Published on 05 Jun 2026
Ultradeformable liposomal delivery of vismodegib modulates its biological activity in melanoma cells
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
- 5,403 views
Original Research
Published on 05 Jun 2026
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Systematic Review
Published on 03 Jun 2026
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Review
Accepted on 30 Apr 2026
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Review
Published on 31 Mar 2026
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Original Research
Published on 04 Feb 2026
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Editorial
Published on 12 Dec 2025
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Correction
Published on 28 Nov 2025
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Mini Review
Published on 28 Nov 2025
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Review
Published on 20 Nov 2025
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Mini Review
Published on 10 Nov 2025
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Mini Review
Published on 30 Oct 2025
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Review
Published on 02 Oct 2025
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Systematic Review
Published on 17 Sep 2025
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Original Research
Published on 12 Sep 2025
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Review
Published on 16 Jun 2025
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Review
Published on 15 Apr 2025
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Review
Published on 24 Feb 2025
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Original Research
Published on 28 Nov 2024
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Review
Published on 16 Sep 2024
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Original Research
Published on 10 Jun 2024
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Original Research
Published on 06 Sep 2023
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Mini Review
Published on 13 Jul 2023
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Editorial
Published on 24 Feb 2023
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery
Mini Review
Published on 10 Jan 2023
in Nano-Based Drug Delivery